Here's how Forza Horizon 4 looks on Xbox Series X

You're watching Advertisements

Forza Horizon 4 is one of the optimised-at-launch titles you can play as of today, with better graphics and performance, on the Xbox Series X. The enhancements have been made by the adaptation-experts at Panic Button (remember those amazing Doom and Wolfenstein Nintendo Switch ports?), and the open-world racer looks all in all better than on the Xbox One X, closer to what we're used to with a top gaming PC.

It's more detailed, native 4K 60fps for the first time on consoles, has longer draw distance, and loads much faster. In the video below we've started the game from scratch, from the Xbox Series X home menu:

You're watching Advertisements

As you can see, it takes just 12 seconds until the license/credits screen, 43 in total until the title screen, and then 20 seconds to load the game, and we're really looking forward to its Quick Resume support.

We captured the video at 4K and 60 fps. Despite the winter season, we take our 2017 Abarth 124 Spider convertible for a freeroam ride through the snow-covered surroundings. Then we enter a race event with the powerful 2016 Nissan Titan Warrior Concept Forza Edition at the Riverbank Cross Country Circuit, where we enjoy both the jumps and crushing our rivals.

You're watching Advertisements

At the end of the 17-minute footage, you can see us stop by the Uffington White Horse Beauty Spot, where we listen to the most obvious racing joke ever.