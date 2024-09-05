Here's how every gun sounds so devastating in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II

HQ

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II is out. After a long wait, we're finally suiting up as Titus and once more purging the galaxy of Chaos and Xenos wherever they may lie. Compared to the first game, there are some serious upgrades this time around, one of which is in the sound design.

Speaking with Saber Interactive's Chief Creative Officer and shooter legend Tim Willits, we asked about the process of making the guns sound so bombastic in Space Marine II. Willits had the following to say:

"My personal secret advice is, if you're a sound designer, whatever weapon that you're building for, don't make it sound like that weapon. Make it sound like the weapon above it. I mean, even back in old Doom days, our double-barrel shotgun was like a little mini-cannon. And our AK-47-type weapon was an AR-74 sound. So you always needed to make a sound for what's bigger. And then, because that's the most important thing in games, is the weapons have got to sound amazing."

So, if you want to make guns that sound amazing, think about levelling them up in a very literal sense. Check out the full interview below for more details, and read our full review of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II here.