Here's how Eon Rush's PvP and PvE elements will work

One of the more surprising games that we got to see at this year's Gamescom was Eon Rush, coming from developer Eon Rush Studios. This title is a game that has huge ambitions as it looks to weave together and challenge what we have come to expect from PvP and PvE video games. To see how the team intends to break down these stereotypes and redefine what we expect, we spoke with founder and CEO of Eon Rush Studios, Adrian Fenix, to learn more about the game.

"Well, people on the team have slightly different inspirations at times. We're trying to build an IP, some depth to the characters. For me, both the PvE and the PvP side, trying to provide fresh experiences for familiar genres," said Fenix.

"So, the action RPG and the MOBA side, trying to create new game modes, trying to explore a bit. I feel like on the PvE side, things have kind of stayed stagnant with the loot slot machine. It's kind of the same thing over and over. And on the MOBA side, you know, three lanes, last hitting. I want to do something else with rank, matchmaking, just provide new experiences for people essentially and explore what can be done with these systems that people already understand."

Fenix then added, "Hopefully, maybe take them over. I don't know, man. We're trying to stay ambitious over here."

Eon Rush is still very early on in its development cycle and currently lacks a release date. As for when the game will be arriving, perhaps in Early Access first, we asked Fenix and he told us:

"So I would say there's multiple things kind of happening here and smaller scope releases, definitely 2024 we're aiming to have. There's bigger scope battlegrounds that might take us a bit longer that involve both PvP and PvE across, like I said, multiple timelines simultaneously. It's going to take us a bit of effort. Maybe late 2024 we'd be launching or early accessing that. It's a tricky thing in game development. I'd rather under-promise over-deliver than the opposite."