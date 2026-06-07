Here's how easy it is to watch tonight's Xbox Games Showcase live

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Tonight at 19:00 CEST (18:00 BST), Microsoft is finally kicking off its Xbox Games Showcase, and of course we'll be covering everything as it happens. Among the games we can look forward to, we're almost guaranteed to see Fable, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4, Minecraft Dungeons II, and Halo: Combat Evolved, and there are also strong indications that State of Decay 3 will be showcased. And of course, we know that after the event, there will be a presentation of Gears of War: E-Day.

Beyond that, we can obviously look forward to a number of surprises, but what they are remains to be seen (though let's not get our hopes up for The Elder Scrolls VI). If you want to follow the event live, you can of course do so, and being the kind souls that we are, we've now added the option below. See you in a few hours, as things kick off at 19:00 CEST (18:00 BST)...