English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Deadlock

Here's how Deadlock's heroes are shaping up

Stats sites reveal which are the most popular with players.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Deadlock's player statistics are already indicating a hierarchy and difficulty curve to its heroes in its closed beta.

According to the site Tracklock, Seven is the most popular on the roster, sitting at over two and a half million games played, a pick rate of 92% and a win rate of 57%. This is likely due to a combination of the hero's powerful abilities and ease of mastery, which have led to nerfs already.

Other popular heroes in the MOBA/third-person shooter include Haze, Lady Geist, McGinnis, and Warden, with Haze the second most popular choice for players at just under two and a half million games so far - the other characters lag a decent ways behind.

At the other end of the spectrum sit Grey Talon, Paradox, Vindicta, Viscous, and Yamato. Many of these, particularly Viscous and Yamato are not considered beginner-friendly, but can be lethal, so we'll see if they rise in popularity as more players flock to the title and rack up more hours of mastery (thanks, PC Gamer).

Deadlock

Related texts



Loading next content