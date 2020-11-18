Here's how Cyberpunk 2077 looks on Xbox One X and Xbox Series X

You're watching Advertisements

There are only a few weeks left until Cyberpunk 2077's launch, and last night CD Projekt RED released a new gameplay trailer that shows, for the very first time, Cyberpunk 2077 on Microsoft consoles, respectively Xbox One X and Xbox Series X.

In this Night City Wire episode, the Polish studio shows players how this new RPG performs on both Xbox One X and Xbox Series X via the backward compatibility feature. The sequences included in the video also offer a fresh look at Night City, which awaits players in early December.

You can see this footage above. Cyberpunk 2077 will be available on December 10 on PC, PS4, Stadia, and Xbox One. The game will also be playable on Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5. A free update is expected, which will take advantage of the new generation hardware, and it will be available respectively for both Xbox One and PlayStation 4 versions' owners.