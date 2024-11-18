Here's how an English 15th century king could have sounded

HQ

Technology really is a remarkable thing. Following up to the amazing effort of the folk at Liverpool John Moores University's Face Lab in the summer wherein they recreated how 15th century English monarch Richard III would have looked using scans of remains and the aid of various experts to create a digital representation, the team have now gone a step further by teaming with experts in psychology, speech, language therapy, dentistry, forensics, and archaeology to create an actual voice representation for the Middle-Ages king.

As per Sky News, the digital representation of Richard III was shown off to the public at the York Theatre Royal recently where attendees got to hear his voice for the first time. Experts seem to have come to a solution where Richard III had a Yorkshire accent, and that while it will be impossible to know exactly how he actually sounded, this is probably as close as we'll ever get to hearing the historical figure speak.

In terms of why a Yorkshire accent was selected, it's because the king was born in Northampton and spent a considerable portion of his life in Yorkshire and the north of England, the region of the country where his family came from.

Check out the video below to hear how Richard III may have sounded.

