Here's how AMD takes aim at Intel with its Ryzen 9 7000 Series processors

HQ

For the most part, Intel has been the market leader in the CPU space, but for those who game frequently, AMD has become a worthy competitor. Its Ryzen processors are capable of delivering equal, and often better performance, than Intel's hardware, all while being placed at a more consumer friendly price point, and with the latest Ryzen 9 7000 Series CPUs this stance has only improved.

To see how, we've recently got our hands on an array of Ryzen 7900 Series processors, and in a Quick Look video we both talk about what makes the chips so brilliant but also how they are getting a leg-up on what Intel is doing with its latest CPUs.

Check out the video below to see how the latest line of Ryzen CPUs shape up, which will no doubt be useful if you plan on upgrading or building a PC anytime soon.