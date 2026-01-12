Here's Hideo Kojima's favourite movies and series from 2025

HQ

As you know, we have already published our 2025 top lists of the best games, TV series, and movies, and covered other major award ceremonies such as The Game Awards. You might think that we would be done with this, but now a person we know many look up to has shared his thoughts on last year, and he is so influential that we know his taste is of great interest.

We are talking about industry veteran and icon Hideo Kojima, who has published his lists of favourite movies and TV series for 2025 on Instagram. As you might guess, it's a mixed bag, to say the least, filled with both unexpected (Heretic and The Shadow's Edge) and expected (Frankenstein and KPop Demon Hunters) contributions, as well as some more niche titles (Affeksjonsverdi and Quand Vient l'Automne).

Check out all of Kojima's favourites below. Do you see anything you like, are surprised by, or want to check out based on his recommendations?







