Here's Gamereactor's thoughts on MWC22 and its coolest gadgets

Mobile World Congress 2022 will be over tomorrow. It meant the return of the physical event -perhaps the biggest and most important about tech and communications - to Barcelona after the two-year pandemic hiatus, and it showed a good example about how things are slowly getting back to normal, even though it didn't yet reach the number of companies and attendees we got used to. Gamereactor was back in person too, and in the following video David Caballero and Dóri Halldórsson climb onto The Barcelona Edition's rooftop to recap on the show itself, as well as on the things that were both present and absent.

The event, which was actually more crowded than we were anticipating (the seven halls of Fira Gran Via were used), seemed to be pretty focused on the business side of things and on the intangible stuff, such as services, connectivity, or chips that are not yet part of the coolest gadgets' innards. However, we also spotted a number of products that could interest consumer electronics lovers as well as fans of innovation and tech.

Among the latter, highlights were manufacturers such as Samsung with its latest Galaxy range, Huawei with its new 'super devices', Boston Dynamics & IBM with Spot the 5G robot worker dog, or HTC Vive with its range of VR helmets ready for the metaverse, among others. But play on to see the full recap along with exclusive footage from the event and of the products.