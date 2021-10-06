Here's Gamereactor's Nintendo Switch OLED Launch Gallery

HQ

Last week the brand-new Nintendo Switch OLED model arrived to some Gamereactor offices and, while you can find our mandatory Quick Look video and the full review of the console elsewhere on the site, here we've compiled a more visual approach to its arrival.

First, you can watch our rhythmic unboxing right here, to check out what's in the box and some of the new features in under a minute:

Then, if you want to take a more calmed look, here's our traditional Gamereactor release gallery, including some of the finer details and a bit of comparison versus the previous Switch models and both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. If you feel like the pictures were taken with a phone, click on them to zoom in for bigger size: