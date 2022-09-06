Here's Gamereactor's Gamescom Games of the Show

HQ

After attending more than 120 appointments and seeing, or playing, or interviewing about a similar number of games, the Gamereactor crew had (and still has) a lot to talk about. And besides the previews, news pieces, and video coverage that's permeating our daily content, here we have saved some room for our correspondents' more personal conclusions and highlights.

You can play the three videos below to learn about Day 1, 2, 3, and overall Gamescom summarised with impressions by Ben Lyons, Rebeca Reinosa, Jakob Hansen, and David Caballero, but here's also a full list including each one's picks:

Gamescom Day 1: Most interesting games



Ben: Tchia with its relaxing island



Rebeca: Planet of Lana with its cute friend, & Friends vs Friends with its crazy card system



Jakob: Lego Brick Tales with its freedom & Saviorless with its beautiful Cuban art



Dav: Alone in the Dark with its intriguing writing & Sonic Frontiers with its surprisingly solid showing



Gamescom Day 2: Most interesting games



Ben: Off the Grid with Neill Blomkamp's touch & A Plague Tale: Requiem with its potential GOTY-ness



Rebeca: Minecraft Legends with its fresh approach



Jakob: Vikings on Trampolines with its accessible fun



Dav: Super secret unannounced game we can't talk about yet & The Callisto Protocol with its elaborate cam work



Gamescom Day 3: Most interesting games



Ben: Under the Waves with its underwater adventure in Quantic Dream's style & The Chant with its underdoggieness



Rebeca: Lies of P with its exciting setting & Flintlock with its gorgeous mobility



Jakob: Stuntfest with its crazy arcade fun



Dav: The Last Alchemist with its beautiful combination of genres



Gamescom overall Top Disappointments



Ben: System Shock's not really shocking showcase



Rebeca: The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me's buggy demo



Jakob: Planet of Lana's pet companion despite Rebeca's love for it & Foretales' overwhelming first moments



Dav: Hogwarts Legacy's poor ONL showing



Gamescom 2022 overall Games of the Show



Ben: Dead Island 2 with its dynamic action and surprising shape



Rebeca: American Arcadia with its unique style and satisfying gameplay



Jakob: Pentiment with its uncommercial setting and Obsidian's trademark humour, also Goat Simulator 3 with its hilarious emergent gameplay focus



Dav: Moonbreaker with its different, miniature approach to tactical combat



Play on the videos for more on the crew's personal experiences, including being back in person at a big show three years later, the transport drama, or the effort at the messe and beyond, and let's not forget about Gamereactor's traditional badge drop. What are the games you're looking forward to the most from Gamescom?