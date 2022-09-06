Here's Gamereactor's Gamescom Games of the Show

After attending more than 120 appointments and seeing, or playing, or interviewing about a similar number of games, the Gamereactor crew had (and still has) a lot to talk about. And besides the previews, news pieces, and video coverage that's permeating our daily content, here we have saved some room for our correspondents' more personal conclusions and highlights.
You can play the three videos below to learn about Day 1, 2, 3, and overall Gamescom summarised with impressions by Ben Lyons, Rebeca Reinosa, Jakob Hansen, and David Caballero, but here's also a full list including each one's picks:
Gamescom Day 1: Most interesting games
- Ben: Tchia with its relaxing island
- Rebeca: Planet of Lana with its cute friend, & Friends vs Friends with its crazy card system
- Jakob: Lego Brick Tales with its freedom & Saviorless with its beautiful Cuban art
- Dav: Alone in the Dark with its intriguing writing & Sonic Frontiers with its surprisingly solid showing
Gamescom Day 2: Most interesting games
- Ben: Off the Grid with Neill Blomkamp's touch & A Plague Tale: Requiem with its potential GOTY-ness
- Rebeca: Minecraft Legends with its fresh approach
- Jakob: Vikings on Trampolines with its accessible fun
- Dav: Super secret unannounced game we can't talk about yet & The Callisto Protocol with its elaborate cam work
Gamescom Day 3: Most interesting games
- Ben: Under the Waves with its underwater adventure in Quantic Dream's style & The Chant with its underdoggieness
- Rebeca: Lies of P with its exciting setting & Flintlock with its gorgeous mobility
- Jakob: Stuntfest with its crazy arcade fun
- Dav: The Last Alchemist with its beautiful combination of genres
Gamescom overall Top Disappointments
- Ben: System Shock's not really shocking showcase
- Rebeca: The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me's buggy demo
- Jakob: Planet of Lana's pet companion despite Rebeca's love for it & Foretales' overwhelming first moments
- Dav: Hogwarts Legacy's poor ONL showing
Gamescom 2022 overall Games of the Show
- Ben: Dead Island 2 with its dynamic action and surprising shape
- Rebeca: American Arcadia with its unique style and satisfying gameplay
- Jakob: Pentiment with its uncommercial setting and Obsidian's trademark humour, also Goat Simulator 3 with its hilarious emergent gameplay focus
- Dav: Moonbreaker with its different, miniature approach to tactical combat
Play on the videos for more on the crew's personal experiences, including being back in person at a big show three years later, the transport drama, or the effort at the messe and beyond, and let's not forget about Gamereactor's traditional badge drop. What are the games you're looking forward to the most from Gamescom?