Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Forza Motorsport

Here's Forza Motorsport's official launch trailer

Today is the big day for people who opted for the Premium Edition.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

While the official release date for Forza Motorsport is October 10, it's actually possible to start racing today as everyone who bought the Premium Edition of the game are entitled to an early access.

And as is tradition, this calls for a release trailer, something Turn 10 has now delivered. You can check it out below for a rundown of what the game has to offer, from 500+ cars to 20 tracks (more will be added for free), a career and multiplayer mode, and a whole lot more.

Also... don't forget to check out our review of the game.

HQ
Forza Motorsport

Related texts

0
Forza MotorsportScore

Forza Motorsport
REVIEW. Written by Ben Lyons

We've been racing to our heart's content in Turn 10's latest racing title.



Loading next content