Here's Forza Motorsport's official launch trailer

While the official release date for Forza Motorsport is October 10, it's actually possible to start racing today as everyone who bought the Premium Edition of the game are entitled to an early access.

And as is tradition, this calls for a release trailer, something Turn 10 has now delivered. You can check it out below for a rundown of what the game has to offer, from 500+ cars to 20 tracks (more will be added for free), a career and multiplayer mode, and a whole lot more.

Also... don't forget to check out our review of the game.