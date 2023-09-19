Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Cyberpunk 2077

Here's exactly when you can play Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

The release times for the expansion have been announced.

If you've been eagerly awaiting a chance to dive in and to play CD Projekt Red's upcoming expansion for Cyberpunk 2077, a DLC known as Phantom Liberty, the Polish developer has now revealed precisely when you can do just that.

As per a new image, we've been informed the release times for the expansion, and for PC and console in the UK that time is midnight (00:00 BST) on September 26th, whereas for most of Europe it is a little different.

On console, the game will also launch at midnight (00:00 CEST) on September 26th, but for the PC version, it will be aligned with the UK launch time, meaning it will debut at 1:00 AM CEST on September 26th.

In terms of other time zones around the world, you can see them in the image below.

Cyberpunk 2077

