Here's exactly when you can play Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

If you've been eagerly awaiting a chance to dive in and to play CD Projekt Red's upcoming expansion for Cyberpunk 2077, a DLC known as Phantom Liberty, the Polish developer has now revealed precisely when you can do just that.

As per a new image, we've been informed the release times for the expansion, and for PC and console in the UK that time is midnight (00:00 BST) on September 26th, whereas for most of Europe it is a little different.

On console, the game will also launch at midnight (00:00 CEST) on September 26th, but for the PC version, it will be aligned with the UK launch time, meaning it will debut at 1:00 AM CEST on September 26th.

In terms of other time zones around the world, you can see them in the image below.