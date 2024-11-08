Here's everything that's coming in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Season 1

HQ

Now that Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 has been out in the wild for a few weeks, you may be wondering how Activision, Treyarch, and Raven will be continuing to keep you entertained and engaged in the shooter. With Season 1 set to arrive next week, we now have a roadmap of content to gawk at, and boy does it have some content planned.

For exclusively Multiplayer, the main additions are five new maps and a holiday-themed rebrand of another. At launch of Season 1, players can hop into the previously confirmed Hideout, Extraction, and Heirloom, and in-season they can enjoy Racket, Hacienda, and a festive Nuketown. There will also be a new Perk called Shadow, a new Wildcard called High Roller, a new Scorestreak called Hand Cannon, and three new modes; Ransack, Prop Hunt, and Ranked.

For Zombies, the big addition is a new map called Citadelle des Morts, which will be debuting in-season in December. It will be supported by three new Gobblegums and directed modes for Terminus and Liberty Falls to help players crack the narrative Easter egg. It should be noted that this means you have until Season 1 arrives to beat the Easter eggs to claim some rare Calling Cards as otherwise these will be inaccessible.

For Warzone 2, the big addition is the Area 99 map. Urzikstan will also be returning as will Rebirth Island. As this will be the Black Ops 6 era integration too, Warzone players can look ahead to Omnimovement, BO6 weapons, the new/returning Prestige system, and basically all of the goodies that have been available in the main game. This will be supported with Ranked play in-season, and three modes at launch too; BR, Resurgence, and Plunder.

For all of Call of Duty, i.e. Black Ops 6 and Warzone, we can look forward to new Operators (including Peter Stormare's The Replacer), tons of new weapons, balance changes and updates, in-season events, and of course a battle pass to work through that owners of the Vault Edition of BO6 will gain access to "free of further charge".

Check out the full roadmap for Season 1 below, as well as the launch trailer for Warzone's Area 99 map. Season 1 will debut on November 14.