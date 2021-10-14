Here's everything that was announced during yesterday's Next@Acer showcase

The latest [email protected] showcase took place yesterday, giving viewers a conference that revealed and highlighted a range of the latest products that the tech company has in the works. We streamed and live commented on the broadcast, which you can watch back in full below, but if you're looking for a shorter rundown on everything that was detailed, we've condensed the outcome of the show as well.

HQ

The tagline for this [email protected] was Made for Humanity, highlighting products that have been designed with an emphasis on usability and being eco-friendly. With this in mind, this round of gadgets and gear have been created to suit the new norm of working life, which has become increasingly remote or hybridised, and if all of that isn't enough Acer has used this conference to expand on its antimicrobial technology that is ever more important as we adapt to a post-pandemic world.

Acer is expanding the range of product categories that support Acer Antimicrobial 360 Solutions. The product, which uses a silver-ion antimicrobial agent, can be applied to a range of parts of a device, drastically reducing the growth rate of microbes, and works to keep your laptop clean. Acer is taking this support a step further by also incorporating its Antimicrobial 360 Solution on its corning glass displays, making your laptops both more durable and resistant to microbes.

Following this, Acer announced the next iteration of the ConceptD laptop. This new model builds upon the system that was created to suit developers who work in 3D modeling, 3D animation, or often use CAD, and features the latest 11th Generation Intel Core i7 processor, and up to a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card, to be able to flick between 2D and 3D stereoscopic models in an instant. Known as the ConceptD 7 SpatialLabs Edition, this 3D laptop has been created in partnership with zSpace to ensure it offers the best possible system in the education space.

But what about the gamers? Acer also has a new product on the way, as part of its Orion desktop line. The Predator Orion 7000 is this new device, and is a very powerful, liquid cooled, upgradable gaming PC that features the top-of-the-line hardware, including the latest generation Intel Core processor, 64GBs of DDR5 RAM, 2TBs of m.2 NVMe PCIe Gen4 storage (with the ability to upgrade to Gen5 when they become available), as well as an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 graphics card.

And if this isn't enough to be excited about, Acer also unveiled a top-of-the-line gaming projector called the Predator GD711. This device can project up to 300 inches, and features two modes that range up to 240Hz on PC and 120Hz on consoles, and displays images in 4K with up 4000 LED lumens, which is around the same level as a lot of OLED TVs.

As you might expect from the tagline Made for Humanity, creating eco-friendly hardware was also a focus during the conference. The final pieces of tech unveiled featured an emphasis on sustainability and also ergonomics.

The Aspire Vero was the first revealed, and is an eco-friendly, green PC, that is upgradable and also designed with sustainability at the forefront. The packaging has been made from sustainable materials and has been created to be reusable, and on top of this, the Aspire Vero uses a new software called VeroSense that acts as a control panel to help save energy on the device.

The next product was the TravelMate Vero, which is an eco-friendly business laptop that offers powerful processing, security, and manageability all in one upgradable package. It has been designed using post-consumer-recycled plastic on its chassis and keyboard caps to make for a sustainable and green PC, and even comes in an igneous black colour scheme to suit a business environment.

And the final devices were the Veriton Vero Mini and the Vero BR277, with the former being a compact mini-PC that uses Windows and has a small body that uses low levels of power. The latter is a 27-inch full HD IPS monitor, and the really interesting part is that both have been made with recycled materials and green packaging to reduce the impact on the environment.

Talking about the environment, Acer rounded out the show by briefly chatting about its Earthion program, explaining that ever since its launch, Acer has been working with many different partners to have a greater collective impact and to further expand on its ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) scheme that aims to tackle this worldwide challenge at all levels.

That's the rundown of everything Acer showed off yesterday, you can take a look at the full conference in the video above, or head to Acer's new product page to read a little more about each device.