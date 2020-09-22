Here's Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time's launch trailer

You're watching Advertisements

Launch trailers usually arrive a few days before the videogames themselves but in the case of Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time, the studio chose to get a bit ahead of itself, as the game is releasing over a week from now on October 2.

This doesn't mean you have to wait that long to actually try the game, as anyone that pre-orders the digital edition on either PS4 and Xbox One will get instant access to a playable demo.

Other than that, go ahead and take a look at the trailer to get an idea of what all the fuss is about whilst listening to "Go" from The Chemical Brothers.