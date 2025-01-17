English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Mortal Kombat 1

Here's Conan the Barbarian in Mortal Kombat 1

This is definitely something fans will appreciate.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Netherrealm Studios still has two really nice guest characters coming to Mortal Kombat 1, namely Conan the Barbarian (Arnold Schwarzenegger version) and T-1000. The former will be the first of them and will be released on January 28. However, if you have Khaos Reigns or Kombat Pack 2, you can download him already on January 21 - this Tuesday.

You can check out a hefty introduction trailer featuring him below. It seems to be quite a large character with a versatile sword that will make many beginners very frustrated. And of course there's a Fatality, which delivers in the manner of a true Cimmerian barbarian.

HQ
Mortal Kombat 1

Related texts

0
Mortal Kombat 1Score

Mortal Kombat 1
REVIEW. Written by Jonas Mäki

NetherRealm's fighters are back to kick butt in the bloodiest way possible in a completely rebooted universe. We've checked out whether it lives up to its potential...



Loading next content