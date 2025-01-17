Here's Conan the Barbarian in Mortal Kombat 1

HQ

Netherrealm Studios still has two really nice guest characters coming to Mortal Kombat 1, namely Conan the Barbarian (Arnold Schwarzenegger version) and T-1000. The former will be the first of them and will be released on January 28. However, if you have Khaos Reigns or Kombat Pack 2, you can download him already on January 21 - this Tuesday.

You can check out a hefty introduction trailer featuring him below. It seems to be quite a large character with a versatile sword that will make many beginners very frustrated. And of course there's a Fatality, which delivers in the manner of a true Cimmerian barbarian.