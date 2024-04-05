Here's Christian Bale as Frankenstein's monster in The Bride

HQ

It's been a long time since we've had the pleasure of seeing Frankenstein's monster on the big screen, but next year we'll have another chance to do so. Universal, as you probably already know, has been reviving its iconic horror characters with mixed success, first with the lackluster The Mummy from 2017 and then the phenomenal The Invisible Man from 2020. Next year it's time for the Wolf Man to make a comeback and, as we mentioned earlier, Frankenstein's monster.

Now we can offer a bunch of pictures from the latter movie where we can see Christian Bale as Frankenstein's monster and Jessie Buckley as the monster's bride. In addition to these actors, Penelope Cruz, Peter Sarsgaard, and Annette Bening will also be involved. Written and directed by Maggie Gyllenhaal, the film will be released on October 3, 2025.