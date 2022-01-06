Here's Asus's new lineup of gaming laptops and yeah, they now sport the RTX 3080 Ti

HQ

Pretty much every top manufacturer of gaming laptops is announcing new RTX 3080 Ti-powered models at CES 2022. We'll have to see how much energy all these laptops will be able to feed the power-hungry GPUs when the time comes, but for now they're happy to brag about the higher end card by Nvidia. The latest brand to update its lineup is Asus Republic of Gamers.

In 2022, Asus ROG's laptops will come equipped with either 12th Gen Intel Core CPUs or AMD Ryzen 6000 Series, whereas graphics will be delivered by either Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and 3070 Ti, or by AMD Radeon RX 6000S Series.

(That little guy is not included)

However, it's on the display tech where we find some differences compared to other brands, as several laptops see themselves upgraded with 16:10 panels, including ROG Nebula HDR and ROG Nebula Displays. The updated laptop models for 2022 are the ROG Strix SCAR (15 and 17 inches up to FHD @ 360 Hz or QHD @240 Hz, both Dolby Vision) and the ROG Strix G15 and G17 (FHD @ 300 Hz or QHD @ 165 Hz, FHD @ 360 Hz or QHD @240 Hz respectively).

The aggressively-named Asus ROG Strix SCAR 17.

Asus's gaming-focused presentation has been titled "ROG: The Rise of Gamers", and besides the aforementioned highlights, it also meant the introduction of other laptop models and gaming tablets. These include the smaller ROG Zephyrus G14, G15, and M16, and the dual-screen ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 in terms of laptops, and then the ROG Flow Z13, X13, and XG Mobile in terms of tablets, the first one considered "the most powerful gaming tablet in the world".

Are you going ROG for your portable gaming sessions in 2022?