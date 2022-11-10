Here's another look at Guillermo Del Toro's take on Pinocchio

HQ

Pinocchio has been all the rage this year. Back at Gamescom we saw the action-RPG Lies of P, which put a unique spin on the character, and then in September Disney released a faithful live-action version of its animated classic. But that's not all of the wooden boy we'll be getting this year, as Guillermo Del Toro is adapting the tale as well for Netflix, and with that movie coming next month, another trailer has arrived.

Here we get another look at the striking stop-motion animation, alongside a bunch of the different characters the iconic fairy tale character will come across.

As for when you can look forward to watching Pinocchio, the film will debut in select theatres in November before making its wider and more official launch on Netflix on December 9.