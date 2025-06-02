Here's an overview look at the upcoming Switch 2 Welcome Tour

HQ

One of the games being released alongside the Switch 2 is the very strange Welcome Tour, which is pretty much exactly what it sounds like: a walkthrough of the Switch 2 with all the features and innovations it offers.

The game costs just £7.99/€9.99 and includes 20 mini-games and 14 tech demos to check out, and now Nintendo has released a new trailer in Japan via its Nintendo Today app. If you don't have a Japanese account, you can check out the trailer on Mastodon instead via this link.

Among other things, we get a good overview of what it's like to walk around the console among all the buttons, sockets, and accessories, and check out various mini-games.