Here's an image from the cancelled Coyote vs. Acme movie

Back in 2022, Warner Bros. got a lot of negative attention after cancelling the Batgirl movie that was basically finished, so you would think the company wanted to avoid anything like that again. Then came 2023, and John Cena's Wile E. Coyote movie was also placed in WB's vault. The good news was that the company was willing to sell it, so here's a taste for potential buyers.

Eric Bauza, the voice actor for Wile E. Coyote decided to end 2023 by sharing the first official image from Coyote vs. Acme where his beloved character sits in a courtroom with his lawyer played by Will Forte. The image is accompanied by the message:

"See ya in 2024!! 🦊🪧🧲🧨💣💥 #CoyoteVsACME"

That kind of makes it seem like he has heard something about the movie getting a new owner and distributor, but that's just speculation at this point.