Here's an adrenaline pumping WWE 2K Battlegrounds trailer

You're watching Advertisements

Instead of the regular simulations (which really haven't been all that great for a while now), we are being treated with a very different WWE game this year, and it actually looks rather fun. It is an over the top brawler that seeks to mimic how wrestling feels rather than what it actually looks like. That means cartoon-like characters, huge bumps, alligators, dangerous moves, and fire. So much fire.

In fact, we got another look at WWE 2K Battlegrounds yesterday during the Gamescom stream, presented by no one else than Jerry "The King" Lawler. He will also be one of the commentators in the game together with NXT's Mauro Ranallo.

Check out the trailer below. WWE 2K Battlegrounds launches September 18 for PC, PlayStation 4, Switch and Xbox One. So far, we haven't heard anything about a next-gen upgrade, however.