Here's All You Need to Know about War Thunder's Hornet's Sting update

The first major update of 2025 has made its arrival in Gaijin Entertainment's free-to-play, cross-platform, MMO military game, War Thunder. Known as Hornet's Sting, this new batch of content is adding plenty of additional vehicles to unlock, improving existing content, and making desired improvements in a collection of places that fans have been asking about for a while. So, while Hornet's Sting is available to check out in-game today, to see what the update is bringing to the table, we've created a handy All You Need to Know video.

In the video, we delve into where Hornet's Sting has got its name from, and how the new range of fighter jets and their famous competitors are looking to significantly alter how War Thunder's aerial battles play out.

Following this we look elsewhere in the sky, while also glancing at the land and sea to spotlight the various other vehicles that are making their arrival in-game as part of Hornet's Sting, and that intend to further shake-up the War Thunder action in exciting ways.

After focusing on the vehicles, we look at the map changes and improvements and explore how fans can expect to be wowed when taking a trip to Rhine, Sinai, and Jungle. This is before checking out the new features and enhancements coming to a few core gameplay elements, be it UAV Picture-in-Picture, Radar Antenna, and on-the-edge jet piloting, which is being bolstered with Maneuver Mode and Thrust Vectoring.

Needless to say, War Thunder's Hornet's Sting update has something for fans of all kinds, so be sure to check out the All You Need to Know video below to learn all about these various areas and more.

You can dive into War Thunder today on PC, Mac, PlayStation, or Xbox consoles, and Gamereactor readers can get a bonus for checking out the game by simply clicking on this link.