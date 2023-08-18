Here's all the new features in EA Sports FC 24's Clubs and Volta mode

HQ

The majority of criticism about the upcoming EA Sports FC 24 seems to revolve around the changes that seem to be being made off the pitch and not on it. This includes better lighting, player models, and atmospheric features, but this isn't to say that there aren't some new additions gameplay wise to boot.

While you can read about all the new EA Sports FC 24 additions over here, if you want to learn about how the Clubs (which is being renamed from Pro Clubs) and Volta are being updated, you can check out the latest trailer below.

In it, we get a glimpse at how PlayStyles are being incorporated in the mode, as well as how the new League Season and Playoffs will work. On top of this is the new progression in the modes, and the crossplay that will finally be possible between consoles within the same generation.

What are you most excited to check out first in Clubs and Volta?