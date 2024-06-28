Here's Alkahest's stunning announcement trailer

HQ

If you like fantasy that feels a little more grounded in reality, Push One's upcoming and just-announced action role-playing game Alkahest might be for you.

The developers claim to be inspired by titles like Dark Messiah of Might & Magic, Dishonored and Kingdom Come: Deliverance, and offer a downright stunning first trailer. The studio claims to have "a murky medieval world where satisfying melee combat with highly interactive environments", and if the video isn't tweaked in any way, it could be something special.

Alkahest will be released for PC and consoles (we assume that means at least PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X) on a yet to be announced date.