The World Ends With You

Here's a sneak peak of the The World Ends with You anime

Square Enix' anime based on its The World Ends With You game series has received a new trailer.

As you might know, Square Enix is currently working with Domerica and Shin-Ei Animation to create an anime based on the popular The World Ends With You games. If everything goes as planned (we're looking at you, corona), it will launch next year, and during the Anime Expo Lite 2020, we finally got to see a first sneak peek.

It's not a whole lot to judge the final product by, but check it out below. It really seems like they have caught the atmosphere of the game when the battle against the Reapers continue in the alternate reality version of Shibuya.

