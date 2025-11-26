Here's a sneak peak from the brand new Tekken 8 fighter Miary Zo

HQ

In just under a week, anyone with a Season Character Pass will have the opportunity to get a head start with the next DLC character for Tekken 8 before she's available to everyone on December 5. This time it's Madagascar-born Miary Zo, described by Bandai Namco as follows:

"Miary Zo is affectionately known among the people in her village as the fighting god reborn, a reference to the Silver Fighting God of Madagascan legend. So prophesied the renowned fortune-teller (a Mpanandro), Miary Zo's grandmother. And indeed, when Miary Zo was born, she possessed eyes the color of glowing coals, as well as a deep fascination with nature and the wildlife that inhabits it. Her many days of observing animals and mimicking their movements led to an inevitable interest in martial arts."

She always brings two ring-tailed lemurs with her to fights, and in a new post on X, we get to check her out more closely and learn that "MAKI means 'ring-tailed lemur' in Malagasy." So if you find the garment she's wearing, you now know what it says.