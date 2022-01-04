Here's a sneak peak at the (back of the) OnePlus 10 Pro

HQ

As part of their CES presence in Vegas, OnePlus has just revealed the OnePlus 10 Pro, their new flagship smartphone that will start selling as soon as on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at 2pm Hong Kong time (first in China to then rollout to the rest of the markets, European releases to be detailed).

For now, we can show you a sneak peak at the brand-new design of the unit (at least the

Hasselblad-powered back of it), but stay tuned to Gamereactor's CES coverage to learn more about the phone itself very soon...