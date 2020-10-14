Here's a rundown on the newly announced Apple iPhone 12

You're watching Advertisements

Apple's reveal event had a lot of information, we break it down fast and easy.

- four new models

- all come with 5G

- 1200 nits OLED display with HDR (Super Retina XDR)

- comes in five colours (four metal variants for the Pro models)

- depending on model, comes in 64, 128 and 256 GB versions

- 5nm six-core A14 Bionic processor

- claimed to be 50% faster than leading Android chips, and the best GPU on the mobile market

- uses MagSafe, built-in magnet to connect to wireless charger.

- wireless Qi charging

The design uses flat edges similar to the iPhone 4, and the normal iPhone 12 is with a 6.1" display, and like all other models, has a Ceramic Shield to protect the screen. It comes with two rear cameras, both 12MP. Starts at €879 (£799).

The iPhone 12 Mini is a 5.4" model with similar insides, although the display is slightly different, but not much. Starts at €779 (£699).

Pro models come in 128/256/512 GB and weigh in at 189/228g

iPhone 12 Pro is 6.1 inch and sports the same LiDAR sensor as the Max model, and "the most 5G bands of any smartphone". It uses a Triple camera system with 3x12MP cameras. The camera offers 4x optical zoom. Starts at €1120 (£999).

The iPhone 12 Pro Max is a 6.7" screen, three rear cameras with 2.5 optical zoom, new wide angle camera, and a better wide angle sensor. Video supports HDR recording. Starts at €1218 (£1099).