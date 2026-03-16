Here's a rundown of all the big winners at last night's Oscars

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Heading into the 2026 Oscars ceremony, it seemed like the award show would be a two-horse race between Ryan Coogler's Sinners and Paul Thomas Anderson's One Battle After Another. Both movies won big last night, alongside some of our other 2025 favourites.

Below, you can check out a full list of all categories and winners, courtesy of the Academy's website. Michael B. Jordan, Ryan Coogler, and Paul Thomas Anderson all won big, but if you want to see who didn't stand tall and decide what film got snubbed, you can also see the nominees alongside the winners.

Best Picture



Bugonia



F1: The Movie



Frankenstein



Hamnet



Marty Supreme



One Battle After Another - WINNER



The Secret Agent



Sentimental Value



Sinners



Train Dreams



Best Actor



Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme



Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another



Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon



Michael B. Jordan, Sinners - WINNER



Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent



Best Actress





Jessie Buckley, Hamnet - WINNER



Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I'd Kick You



Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue



Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value



Emma Stone, Bugonia



Best Supporting Actor





Benicio del Toro, One Battle After Another



Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein



Delroy Lindo, Sinners



Sean Penn, One Battle After Another - WINNER



Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value



Best Supporting Actress



Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value



Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value



Amy Madigan, Weapons - WINNER



Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners



Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another



Best Director



Chloé Zhao, Hamnet



Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme



Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another - WINNER



Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value



Ryan Coogler, Sinners



Best Original Screenplay



Robert Kaplow, Blue Moon



Jafar Panahi, It Was Just an Accident



Ronald Bronstein & Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme



Eskil Vogt & Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value



Ryan Coogler, Sinners - WINNER



Best Adapted Screenplay



Will Tracy, Bugonia



Guillermo del Toro, Frankenstein



Chloé Zhao & Maggie O'Farrell, Hamnet



Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another - WINNER



Clint Bentley & Greg Kwedar, Train Dreams



Animated Feature



Arco



Elio



Kpop Demon Hunters - WINNER



Little Amélie or the Character of Rain



Zootropolis 2



Documentary Feature



The Alabama Solution



Come See Me in the Good Light



Cutting Through Rocks



Mr. Nobody Against Putin - WINNER



The Perfect Neighbor



International Feature



The Secret Agent, Brazil



It Was Just an Accident, France



Sentimental Value, Norway - WINNER



Sirāt, Spain



The Voice of Hind Rajab, Tunisia



Editing



Stephen Mirrione, F1: The Movie



Ronald Bronstein & Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme



Andy Jurgensen, One Battle After Another - WINNER



Olivier Bugge Coutté, Sentimental Value



Michael P. Shawver, Sinners



Cinematography



Dan Laustsen, Frankenstein



Darius Khondji, Marty Supreme



Michael Bauman, One Battle After Another



Autumn Durald Arkapaw, Sinners - WINNER



Adolpho Veloso, Train Dreams



Original Score



Jerskin Fendrix, Bugonia



Alexandre Desplat, Frankenstein



Max Richter, Hamnet



Jonny Greenwood, One Battle After Another



Ludwig Göransson, Sinners - WINNER



Casting



Nina Gold, Hamnet



Jennifer Venditti, Marty Supreme



Cassandra Kulukundis, One Battle After Another - WINNER



Gabriel Domingues, The Secret Agent



Francine Maisler, Sinners



Production Design



Frankenstein - WINNER



Hamnet



Marty Supreme



One Battle After Another



Sinners



Costume Design



Deborah L. Scott, Avatar: Fire and Ash



Kate Hawley, Frankenstein - WINNER



Malgosia Turzanska, Hamnet



Miyako Bellizzi, Marty Supreme



Ruth E. Carter, Sinners



Visual Effects



Avatar: Fire and Ash - WINNER



F1: The Movie



Jurassic World Rebirth



The Lost Bus



Sinners



Sound



F1: The Movie - WINNER



Frankenstein



One Battle After Another



Sinners



Sirât



Makeup and Hairstyling



Frankenstein - WINNER



Kokuho



Sinners



The Smashing Machine



The Ugly Stepsister



Original Song



Dear Me



Golden - WINNER



I Lied to You



Sweet Dreams of Joy



Train Dreams



Live-Action Short



Butcher's Stain



A Friend of Dorothy



Jane Austen's Period Drama



The Singers - WINNER (TIE)



Two People Exchanging Saliva - WINNER (TIE)



Documentary Short



All the Empty Rooms - WINNER



Armed Only With a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud



Children No More: "Were and Are Gone"



The Devil Is Busy



Perfectly A Strangeness



Animated Short