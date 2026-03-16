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Here's a rundown of all the big winners at last night's Oscars
The Sinners vs One Battle After Another debate may finally be settled.
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Heading into the 2026 Oscars ceremony, it seemed like the award show would be a two-horse race between Ryan Coogler's Sinners and Paul Thomas Anderson's One Battle After Another. Both movies won big last night, alongside some of our other 2025 favourites.
Below, you can check out a full list of all categories and winners, courtesy of the Academy's website. Michael B. Jordan, Ryan Coogler, and Paul Thomas Anderson all won big, but if you want to see who didn't stand tall and decide what film got snubbed, you can also see the nominees alongside the winners.
Best Picture
- Bugonia
- F1: The Movie
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle After Another - WINNER
- The Secret Agent
- Sentimental Value
- Sinners
- Train Dreams
Best Actor
- Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme
- Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another
- Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon
- Michael B. Jordan, Sinners - WINNER
- Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent
Best Actress
- Jessie Buckley, Hamnet - WINNER
- Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I'd Kick You
- Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue
- Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value
- Emma Stone, Bugonia
Best Supporting Actor
- Benicio del Toro, One Battle After Another
- Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein
- Delroy Lindo, Sinners
- Sean Penn, One Battle After Another - WINNER
- Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value
Best Supporting Actress
- Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value
- Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value
- Amy Madigan, Weapons - WINNER
- Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners
- Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another
Best Director
- Chloé Zhao, Hamnet
- Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme
- Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another - WINNER
- Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value
- Ryan Coogler, Sinners
Best Original Screenplay
- Robert Kaplow, Blue Moon
- Jafar Panahi, It Was Just an Accident
- Ronald Bronstein & Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme
- Eskil Vogt & Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value
- Ryan Coogler, Sinners - WINNER
Best Adapted Screenplay
- Will Tracy, Bugonia
- Guillermo del Toro, Frankenstein
- Chloé Zhao & Maggie O'Farrell, Hamnet
- Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another - WINNER
- Clint Bentley & Greg Kwedar, Train Dreams
Animated Feature
- Arco
- Elio
- Kpop Demon Hunters - WINNER
- Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
- Zootropolis 2
Documentary Feature
- The Alabama Solution
- Come See Me in the Good Light
- Cutting Through Rocks
- Mr. Nobody Against Putin - WINNER
- The Perfect Neighbor
International Feature
- The Secret Agent, Brazil
- It Was Just an Accident, France
- Sentimental Value, Norway - WINNER
- Sirāt, Spain
- The Voice of Hind Rajab, Tunisia
Editing
- Stephen Mirrione, F1: The Movie
- Ronald Bronstein & Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme
- Andy Jurgensen, One Battle After Another - WINNER
- Olivier Bugge Coutté, Sentimental Value
- Michael P. Shawver, Sinners
Cinematography
- Dan Laustsen, Frankenstein
- Darius Khondji, Marty Supreme
- Michael Bauman, One Battle After Another
- Autumn Durald Arkapaw, Sinners - WINNER
- Adolpho Veloso, Train Dreams
Original Score
- Jerskin Fendrix, Bugonia
- Alexandre Desplat, Frankenstein
- Max Richter, Hamnet
- Jonny Greenwood, One Battle After Another
- Ludwig Göransson, Sinners - WINNER
Casting
- Nina Gold, Hamnet
- Jennifer Venditti, Marty Supreme
- Cassandra Kulukundis, One Battle After Another - WINNER
- Gabriel Domingues, The Secret Agent
- Francine Maisler, Sinners
Production Design
- Frankenstein - WINNER
- Hamnet
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle After Another
- Sinners
Costume Design
- Deborah L. Scott, Avatar: Fire and Ash
- Kate Hawley, Frankenstein - WINNER
- Malgosia Turzanska, Hamnet
- Miyako Bellizzi, Marty Supreme
- Ruth E. Carter, Sinners
Visual Effects
- Avatar: Fire and Ash - WINNER
- F1: The Movie
- Jurassic World Rebirth
- The Lost Bus
- Sinners
Sound
- F1: The Movie - WINNER
- Frankenstein
- One Battle After Another
- Sinners
- Sirât
Makeup and Hairstyling
- Frankenstein - WINNER
- Kokuho
- Sinners
- The Smashing Machine
- The Ugly Stepsister
Original Song
- Dear Me
- Golden - WINNER
- I Lied to You
- Sweet Dreams of Joy
- Train Dreams
Live-Action Short
- Butcher's Stain
- A Friend of Dorothy
- Jane Austen's Period Drama
- The Singers - WINNER (TIE)
- Two People Exchanging Saliva - WINNER (TIE)
Documentary Short
- All the Empty Rooms - WINNER
- Armed Only With a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud
- Children No More: "Were and Are Gone"
- The Devil Is Busy
- Perfectly A Strangeness
Animated Short
- Butterfly
- Forevergreen
- The Girl Who Cried Pearls - WINNER
- Retirement Plan
- The Three Sisters