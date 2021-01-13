Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Here's a quick look at 27 upcoming 2021 Netflix movies

The streaming giant is aiming to release a new movie a week for its users.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

As the streaming competition gets stiffer, Netflix is now promising no less than a new exclusive movie every week during 2021. That means 52 movies, and in a new star spangled trailer we get to see a glimpse of more than half of them. There is literally something for everyone with plenty of surprisingly big names involved.

Check it out below. Is there any movie that tickled your taste buds a little extra?

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements


Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy