Here's a quick look at 27 upcoming 2021 Netflix movies

As the streaming competition gets stiffer, Netflix is now promising no less than a new exclusive movie every week during 2021. That means 52 movies, and in a new star spangled trailer we get to see a glimpse of more than half of them. There is literally something for everyone with plenty of surprisingly big names involved.
Check it out below. Is there any movie that tickled your taste buds a little extra?
