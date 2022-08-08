Here's a proper look at Daredevil's costume in She-Hulk

HQ

Charlie Cox started out as Daredevil in a Netflix series, then the series got cancelled when Disney snatched back the rights, even though he appeared in Spider-Man: No Way Home reborn as the character, now within the MCU's framework.

We know he'll get his very own series in a few years clocking in at a whopping 18 episodes (!), but he'll also be appearing in the upcoming She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, which premieres later this month.

And thanks to a new teaser, we now have a look at his suit, which does look the part. You can watch the clip below.