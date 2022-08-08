Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Here's a proper look at Daredevil's costume in She-Hulk

We've known for some time that the character would return in the upcoming series.

Charlie Cox started out as Daredevil in a Netflix series, then the series got cancelled when Disney snatched back the rights, even though he appeared in Spider-Man: No Way Home reborn as the character, now within the MCU's framework.

We know he'll get his very own series in a few years clocking in at a whopping 18 episodes (!), but he'll also be appearing in the upcoming She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, which premieres later this month.

And thanks to a new teaser, we now have a look at his suit, which does look the part. You can watch the clip below.

