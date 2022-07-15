Here's a new teaser for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

HQ

The very expensive Amazon series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power only looks more pricey with every trailer released, and the latest teaser is by far the best yet, offering a magical glimpse into a thriving Middle-Earth threatened by dark forces. On September 2, it is finally time to return to Tolkien's fantasy world.

What do you think of this video and the prospects of the series?

HQ

Synopsis:

Prime Video's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power brings to screens for the very first time the heroic legends of the fabled Second Age of Middle-earth's history. This epic drama is set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien's The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, and will take viewers back to an era in which great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes were tested, hope hung by the finest of threads, and the greatest villain that ever flowed from Tolkien's pen threatened to cover all the world in darkness. Beginning in a time of relative peace, the series follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of the elf-capital of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the furthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone.