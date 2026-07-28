"Here's a more natural, flowing version..." Canadian politician reads an AI prompt during a speech, gets heat online

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Bill Oliver, a Progressive Conservative politician in New Brunswick, Canada, has gone viral after reading an AI Prompt aloud during a legislative speech. He appeared to read not only an AI-generated text, but also the chatbot's traditional introductory line about its polished tone: "Here's a more natural, flowing version..."

The backlash, which has been huge on YouTube, X, or Instagram, is less about the use of AI itself than about preparation, review, and accountability. Online critics argued that the real problem was that Oliver apparently had not revised his own speech before delivering it in the assembly.

The incident has become an easy symbol of lazy AI use in politics, with the clip fuelling criticism that some politicians may be outsourcing public remarks to AI or staff without properly checking the result, raising questions about trust, seriousness, and public representation.

Here you can watch the viral clip: