Here's a look behind the scenes of the final season of Andor

The second season of Andor is currently making a whole world of starving Star Wars fans very happy with a literal jaw-dropping amount of high-quality, high-octane action. Now Disney has released a video they call The World of Andor that lets us go behind the scenes of the show to meet the cast and see some of the filming.

If you like Andor and want to know more about the painstaking work that went into making this a Star Wars saga unlike anything we've seen since Rogue One (which is also the culmination of Andor's story), you can find the video below - and Andor on Disney+.