Here's a look at the Ride 5 post-launch roadmap

A few weeks ago we saw the launch of Ride 5, Milestone's new instalment in motorbike simulation gaming, which is now available on PC, Xbox Series and PS5, but now we also have an insight into the studio's future plans for the game, and how it will be updated over the coming months.

They've got it pretty well thought out, judging by the roadmap they've shared in an image, which you can see below. Ride 5 will be introducing new content month by month, at least until next March, including new tracks, seasonal events and new bikes, some of them as free content.

As for paid content, the Ride 5 Season Pass gives access to 33 additional bikes, 6 more tracks and a Credit Multiplier, adding to the day one content, offering a total of over 270 real bikes and 40 tracks, some of them fictional. Check it out below.