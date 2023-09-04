Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Ride 5

Here's a look at the Ride 5 post-launch roadmap

Milestone previews new tracks, bikes and events, with both paid and free content.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

A few weeks ago we saw the launch of Ride 5, Milestone's new instalment in motorbike simulation gaming, which is now available on PC, Xbox Series and PS5, but now we also have an insight into the studio's future plans for the game, and how it will be updated over the coming months.

They've got it pretty well thought out, judging by the roadmap they've shared in an image, which you can see below. Ride 5 will be introducing new content month by month, at least until next March, including new tracks, seasonal events and new bikes, some of them as free content.

As for paid content, the Ride 5 Season Pass gives access to 33 additional bikes, 6 more tracks and a Credit Multiplier, adding to the day one content, offering a total of over 270 real bikes and 40 tracks, some of them fictional. Check it out below.

Ride 5

Related texts

0
Ride 5Score

Ride 5
REVIEW. Written by Johan Vahlström

The fifth edition of Milestone's Ride series is here.



Loading next content