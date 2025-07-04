Here's a handy Robocop: Rogue City - Unfinished Business overview

HQ

Robocop: Rogue City offered the best digital interpretation yet of the wonderful future of law enforcement, taking us on a sci-fi journey seen through the eyes of the 80s. Everything was as we remembered it from the original two films, complete with Peter Weller back in the role of Robocop, well-crafted gameplay and surprisingly fancy graphics.

In fact, Teyon and Nacon started work on an expansion that grew, eventually leading them to release it as a separate game under the name Robocop: Rogue City - Unfinished Business. And in a new trailer, we get to check out this unfinished business a little closer.

On July 17, it's premiere time for PC, PlayStation and Xbox - and believe us when we say that the developers' love for the character Robocop really shines through. This appears to be another love letter to the fans and we will of course provide a review.