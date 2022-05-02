Here's a first-look at Margot Robbie as Barbie

HQ

You might not be a fan of Barbie dolls, but the upcoming movie is definitely something that we're keeping our eyes on. Why, you ask? Well that's because it has quite an impressive cast (including Ryan Gosling, Will Ferrell, Simu Liu, Emma Mackay, America Ferrera, Michael Cera, Kate McKinnon, and more) and looks like it could be quite an interesting live-action take on the toy brand when it releases next year.

And to this end, amid a range of other recent movie announcements, Warner Bros. Pictures has officially shared the first-look of the movie, an image that shows Margot Robbie in character as the titular Barbie, and in a very bright fuchsia pink car. Take a look at the image below.

As for when the Barbie movie will release, that information has also been shared, with the film set to land in theatres on July 21, 2023. If you're wondering what it will be about, the synopsis for the film is as follows:

"A doll living in 'Barbieland' is expelled for not being perfect enough and sets off on an adventure in the real world. A Live-action feature film based on the popular line of Barbie toys."