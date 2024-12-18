Here's a first sneak peek from Superman

HQ

Tomorrow at 15:00 it's time for the first trailer for Superman, which James Gunn and DC refer to as a teaser trailer. But that doesn't stop them from reminding us today by giving us a teaser for the teaser.

It's not many seconds of video we're talking about here, but it seems we can look forward to a more positive and comic book-oriented premise, and we also get a taste of the soundtrack, which seems to be a bit reminiscent of what John Williams once created for the classic Christopher Reeve movies.

Check out the little appetizer (before the big appetizer) in the Threads post below.