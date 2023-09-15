Here's a first look at Wes Anderson's The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

While Wes Anderson tends to trend toward theatrical releases, the famed director will be debuting his short story, The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar straight onto Netflix. This film will chronicle and look to document the life of Henry Sugar, and as you would expect it's very kooky and overflowing with that Wes Anderson charm.

Set to land on the streamer later this month, on September 27, 2023, a trailer for the short film has now arrived, giving us a glimpse at its cast of Benedict Cumberbatch, Ralph Fiennes, Big Kingsley, Dev Patel, and Richard Ayoade in action.

Are you looking forward to this peculiar film?