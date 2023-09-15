Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

Here's a first look at Wes Anderson's The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

The short film debuts on Netflix later this month.

While Wes Anderson tends to trend toward theatrical releases, the famed director will be debuting his short story, The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar straight onto Netflix. This film will chronicle and look to document the life of Henry Sugar, and as you would expect it's very kooky and overflowing with that Wes Anderson charm.

Set to land on the streamer later this month, on September 27, 2023, a trailer for the short film has now arrived, giving us a glimpse at its cast of Benedict Cumberbatch, Ralph Fiennes, Big Kingsley, Dev Patel, and Richard Ayoade in action.

Are you looking forward to this peculiar film?

