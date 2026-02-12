Here's a first look at the VW. ID. Polo

HQ

Particularly early on, it seems EV manufacturers wanted to create a clear distinction between normal petrol-powered vehicles and electrically powered alternatives with very particular designs. However, it would seem that the upcoming VW ID. Polo will completely ditch this design distinction.

Shots of the car with little to no camo has leaked through SH Proshots (via Carscoops), and looks to be very, very close to both an original Polo, and the electric Golf.

It's been argued that VW is prioritizing recognizability above futurism here, which might be the right call. The car is expected to launch this Fall