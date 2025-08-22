Here's a first look at the new stalker enemy in Resident Evil Requiem

HQ

A brand-new demo has been unveiled, set in the Rhodes Hill Chronic Care Center, where the new protagonist Grace Ashcroft navigates a dimly lit, suitably eerie environment armed only with a lighter and glass bottles. While combat is expected in the full release, this demo featured no firearms at all — forcing players to rely on stealth as they explore a handful of clinic rooms and a single long connecting corridor. True to the survival horror formula, the fragile illusion of safety is quickly shattered when a new, as-yet-unnamed stalker enemy makes its entrance.

After Grace discovers a lifeless zombie (or "infected," as she calls it), a massive claw suddenly tears the corpse away. The camera pans upward just as the creature sinks its teeth into the zombie's skull, showcasing both its terrifying bulk and its disregard for the franchise's traditional cannon fodder.

This new stalker is as tall as Lady Dimitrescu, has the hulking physique of Lisa Trevor, and jaws reminiscent of a Wendigo — sharp, deadly, and unrelenting. With bulging spherical eyes, claw-like hands, and a hunched posture, the monster is relentless, responding immediately to sound, movement, and even Grace's scent. Much like the Xenomorph from Alien: Isolation, it can prowl through overhead spaces and ambush its prey without warning.

Interestingly, the creature has one Achilles' heel: light. Specifically, the harsh, white glow of ceiling lamps — the small flame of Grace's lighter has no effect. When lured into a brightly lit room, its skin visibly burns, causing it to scream and recoil.

This mechanic not only gives players a sliver of control back but also cleverly reinterprets Resident Evil's classic "safe room" logic. Just as Mr. X was mysteriously unable to enter safe rooms, this new twist provides a logical and refreshing spin on the survival horror formula.