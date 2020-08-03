Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
news
Darkest Dungeon

Here's a first look at the Darkest Dungeon board game minis

Red Hook Studios and Mythic Games have revealed a first look at the miniatures coming to the upcoming Darkest Dungeon board game.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Do you, like many other RPG fans, enjoy Red Hook Studios' Darkest Dungeon? And do you wish you could bring those dungeon-based adventures to life? Well, pretty soon you will be able to do just that, should you choose to purchase the upcoming board game that's set to hit Kickstarter this Autumn, that is.

Red Hook Studios and board game publisher Mythic Games revealed a first look at the Darkest Dungeon board game's miniatures (you know, the teeny tiny characters you move around a board) and they're looking pretty dapper, as you can see below.

Now all we've got to do practice our painting skills.

Darkest Dungeon

Related texts

Darkest DungeonScore

Darkest Dungeon
REVIEW. Written by Mike Holmes

"Technical issues mar the PlayStation 4 launch of an otherwise excellent dungeon crawler."



Loading next content