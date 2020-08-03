Here's a first look at the Darkest Dungeon board game minis

You're watching Advertisements

Do you, like many other RPG fans, enjoy Red Hook Studios' Darkest Dungeon? And do you wish you could bring those dungeon-based adventures to life? Well, pretty soon you will be able to do just that, should you choose to purchase the upcoming board game that's set to hit Kickstarter this Autumn, that is.

Red Hook Studios and board game publisher Mythic Games revealed a first look at the Darkest Dungeon board game's miniatures (you know, the teeny tiny characters you move around a board) and they're looking pretty dapper, as you can see below.

Now all we've got to do practice our painting skills.