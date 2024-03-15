Here's a first look at the Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra

HQ

Yesterday, Asus officially launched its latest variant of the Zenfone, with this being the Zenfone 11 Ultra. The powerful smartphone features a bigger and more durable battery, a multitude of AI features, a variety of AI-enhanced camera sensors, and even a new sleek and glossy-matte finish.

Needless to say, if you've been looking for a new Android phone, this one might be towards the top of your list since it's hot off the manufacturing line. But before you decide to dish out over £800 for the phone, you may want to learn a little more about it and hear some of our early thoughts about the gadget, which is why we've dedicated the latest episode of Quick Look to the Zenfone 11 Ultra, a video that you can see in full below.