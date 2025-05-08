Here's a first look at Peacemaker: Season 2

HQ

It's going to be a great summer for DC fans who have been waiting for Peter Safran and James Gunn's new universe to get seriously started. On July 11, Superman premieres, and on August 21, Peacemaker: Season 2 will be released.

So far, however, there has been very little information about the latter and the only thing we have seen is a few vague pictures. Now we get a sneak peek via Bluesky, and Gunn writes that the first trailer will be released... tomorrow.

We will of course show it here on Gamereactor, but until then you can find the first look below.