Here's a first look at Masters of the Universe

Technically speaking, it's a teaser for a teaser trailer (which will be released tomorrow), intended to build hype for the actual trailer. It's a concept we're not particularly fond of, but when it comes to the first glimpse of the Masters of the Universe movie, we're obviously making an exception.

It's also well presented with a quick flashback to the sweet 80s, when the concept of He-Man and his friends (and perhaps above all his enemies) was born. Masters of the Universe is directed by Travis Knight, who has previously made several acclaimed and fantasy-filled movies, not least Bumblebee.

In the film, we follow Nicholas Galitzine in the role of Prince Adam, who is forced to take on the evil Skeletor (Jared Leto), who has conquered the planet Eternia. Check out the teaser for the teaser trailer below. Tomorrow afternoon we'll be back with the longer version.