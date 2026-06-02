Here's a first look at Lex Luthor from Man of Tomorrow

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While we wait for Supergirl, which hits theatres at the end of the month, filming for the Superman sequel Man of Tomorrow is already in full swing. In addition to Clark "Kal-El" Kent, we'll also be reunited with Lex Luthor as the two are forced to team up against a new threat in the form of the alien Brainiac.

Now, James Gunn has given us a first look at Lex Luthor in the sequel. You can check out what he looks like in the image below, and Man of Tomorrow is set to hit theatres on July 9 next year.