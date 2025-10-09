Here's a first look at John Lithgow as Dumbledore

HQ

There has been a lot of secrecy surrounding HBO and their new adaptation of Harry Potter, with a lot of focus on the cast, which includes Nick Frost, Janet McTeer, and Paapa Essiedu, among others. The latter, who will take on the role of the complex Snape, has been one of the most talked about. But John Lithgow in the role of Dumbledore has also come under fire, with fans questioning why an American was chosen for a distinctly British role.

Maybe some of the concerns in regards to Lithgow as Dumbledore will calm down, now that we actually have our first glimpse of the actor - sporting the characters iconic long, white beard, crescent-shaped glasses and wearing a blue wizard's robe. Zooming in a little there are som extra details to be found, with at least two rings being visable on the actors right hand. Now - first guess might be that it's Marvolo Gaunt's infamous ring, but no. Most likely it's just some common jewelry - albeit in a fancy victorian style.

Besides Dumbledore, we've previously been shown shots of Nick Frost in full Hagrid-costume, as well as McLaughlin as Potter himself. And as filming progresses we'll most likely get more photos from the production, featuring the actors and maybe even, fingers crossed, a teaser sometime next year in preparation for the big premiere in 2027.

What are your thoughts on Dumbledore's new look?